President Tinubu Appoints APC Leaders as Board Chairmen Across Key Federal Institutions

President Bola Tinubu has approved a series of board appointments for federal government agencies, with several positions going to top members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Among the notable appointments, APC National Publicity Secretary Felix Morka has been named Board Chairman of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), while Chief Emma Eneukwu, APC Deputy Chairman (South), takes over as Chairman of the National Automotive Development Council.

In a further move to strengthen governance, President Tinubu also appointed Hon. Fatuhu Mohammed Buhari from Katsina State as the Director-General of the National Agricultural Seed Council.

Other newly appointed board chairmen include:

Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas (APC Kano State Chairman) – Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Service

Dr. Austian Agada (APC Benue State Chairman) – National Agricultural Seed Council

Macdonald Ebere (APC Imo State Chairman) – Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology, Lagos

Ubong Stephen Ntukekpo (APC Akwa Ibom State Chairman) – National Institute for Freshwater Fish, New Bussa

Aminu Musa Bobi (APC Niger State Chairman) – National Library of Nigeria

Alhaji Mohammed Gadaka (APC Yobe State Chairman) – Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre

Benjamin Omale (APC Benue State Chairman) – National Orthopedic Hospital, Enugu

The appointments also extend to institutions in education, health, environmental protection, and mining, with APC state chairmen from various states assuming leadership roles.

This latest round of appointments reflects the administration’s strategy of placing party loyalists in key government institutions as part of Tinubu’s broader governance framework.