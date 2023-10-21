President Tinubu, 500 others to attend Green Economy Summit in Niger State

BY SAKA BOLAJI

All plans have been concluded for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to attend the first ever Green Economy Summit and the unveiling of the Niger State Green Economy Blueprint to guide developmental choices of action in the state.

The two- day Green Economy Summit is scheduled for October 24 and 25, 2023, in Minna, the state capital, with the Theme: Sustainable Future: Harnessing Green Assets Innovation for Niger State’s Development.

According to official statement issued in Minna, Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, the host of the first of its kind summit is expected to attract no fewer than 500 participants from a broad spectrum of backgrounds globally.

The summit is strategically aligned with the United Nations International Day for Climate Action, will be a forum where discussions and solutions to be proffered to issues of decarbonizing energy systems, circular economy, waste management, green agriculture, food security, eco-tourism, and community development, among others.

The statement added that the main objectives of the Niger State Green Economy Summit are to serve as a platform to attract local and international investors interested in green assets trading, green technologies, renewable energy projects, and sustainable financing initiatives.

Subsequently, the summit will also emphasize the role of local communities in sustainable development, thereby empowering communities with the necessary knowledge and resources to engage in eco-friendly practices and benefit from green initiatives.

It is also meant to foster technology transfer and knowledge sharing to enable Niger State adopt and implement sustainable greenhouse solutions effectively.

It further emphasized that the summit will focus on: Exploring green business opportunities, Renewable energy projects, Sustainable agriculture, Eco-tourism as means to drive economic diversification, Providing opportunities to showcase innovative green technologies and best practices from around the world and Job creation, among others.

The speakers at the slated summit to include: Engr. Sufyan Danjuma Ibrahim, Development and Environmental Experts, Eser Tumen, Administrative, Finance, and Operation Departments, Tumen Holding,

Dr. Jahan Moghadam, President, WorldWide Energy (WWE), Dr. Nsikan-George, Dr. Abe Moghadam, Co-founder & Chairman, WorldWide Solutions.

Others are Dominik Glock, Head of Carbon Trading, FutureCamp, Dominik Glock, Paul Njoku, Assistant Deputy Director, Customer Compliance Communications Strategy Development & Evaluation at the UK Tax Authority- Dr. Solomon Nwabueze Agbo, Senior Scientist and Project Manager, Forschungszentrum Jülich, Germany,

The rest are Ms. Martha Kagiri, Executive Director for Kenya Puxin Renewable Energy Co. Ltd, Prof. Babatunde Obilana, Scientific Researcher and Development Consultant, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, Hon. Minister of State for Environment .

This was contained in a statement signed by Aliyu Umar,

Communication Committee chairman.

