President, Peoples Republic of China congratulates Tinubu

By Tom Okpe

The President of the Peoples Republic of China, Xi Jinping has congratulated the All Progressives Congress, (APC) and the President elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu over winning the Saturday, 25th February election in Nigeria.

Tinubu, presidential flag bearer of the APC, won the election as pronounced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) Chairman, Mahmoud Yakubu on 1st March, 2023 and presented him with certificate of returns.

Presenting the congratulatory letter at the party National Secretariat, Abuja on Monday, Jinping, represented by Wu Baocai, Directing Officer, Chinese Embassy and He Shurong, 2nd Secretary, Chinese Embassy, congratulated Nigeria, APC and Tinubu on behalf of the people of China.

The letter addressed to the President elect, H. E. Bola Tinubu, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Abuja reads: “I learned with great joy of your election as President of Nigeria, and on behalf of the Chinese Government and the Chinese people, I would like to extend to you my sincere congratulations and best wishes.

“I am confident that, under your leadership, Nigeria will continue to make new achievements in the cause of national building and development.

“Nigeria is an important strategic partner of China in Africa. In recent years, the bilateral relations between our two countries enjoy a sound momentum of development, with fruitful cooperation in various fields, mutual support to each other on issues of core interests, major concerns, and close coordination on international and regional affairs.

“I attach great importance to the development of China-Nigeria relations, and stand ready to work with you to take the China-Nigeria Strategic Partnership to new heights.”

Receiving the letter on behalf of the party and the President elect, National Secretary of the party, Iyiola Omisore commended the Chinese President and people of China for their gesture and recognition saying; “On behalf of the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and the National Working Committee, (NWC) entirely, I want to thank the Chinese government for believing in us.

“For believing in Nigeria, INEC and believing in the process of electoral campaign.

“This is a welcome development that the world has accepted this election worldwide and equally from the chinese government led by Xi Jinping.

“It’s also, a testimony of fairness, free and acceptability of the election across the world.”

When reminded of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) protest to INEC on Monday against the conduct of the election, Omisore said “they are just plain losers.”

He said: “They are just plain losers, simple. They are just pure losers, no more, no less. In any contest, there must be a winner and there must be losers. so must they win; No.

“They are just bad losers, very undemocratic and they are desperate people, desperados.”

