President Felicitates With Muslims As Ramadan Begins

As the holy month of Ramadan commences, the President has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Muslims in Nigeria and across the world, urging them to embrace the spiritual and communal values of the sacred period.

In a statement marking the beginning of the fasting season, he expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah for the grace to witness another Ramadan, praying for good health, divine blessings, and spiritual fulfillment for all faithful observing the fast.

“Ramadan is a time for deep reflection, renewed devotion to Allah, and acts of compassion and generosity toward humanity,” the President said, emphasizing the significance of piety, humility, and selflessness during this period. He urged Muslims to use the holy month to strengthen their relationship with Allah and promote unity and peace within their communities.

Beyond its spiritual significance, this year’s Ramadan coincides with a period of economic progress for Nigeria, the President noted. He highlighted the administration’s transformative policies, which have contributed to a stabilizing economy, improved Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and a decline in the once-soaring prices of essential commodities.

READ ALSO: E-paper: 10 things you need to know on The DailytimesNGR

“The exchange rate is stabilizing, fuel prices are declining, and food costs are easing, providing much-needed relief to fasting Muslims and all Nigerians,” he stated. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to boosting agricultural productivity through mechanization and innovative farming initiatives to achieve food security.

As the nation enters this sacred period, the President called on all Nigerians, regardless of faith, to unite in prayer and action for national growth and prosperity. He urged citizens to let their words and actions reflect their shared commitment to peace, unity, and progress.

Wishing Muslims a joyful and fulfilling Ramadan, he prayed that the blessings of the holy month bring renewed strength and hope to individuals and the nation as a whole.

Ramadan Kareem!