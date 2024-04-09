President Can no longer be fooled by your Latest media Strategy against Betta Edu: it game over!

After Spending over 1.5 Million USD on Media Propaganda, the aggrieved parties who know that the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation has been cleared from EFCC, have invented new ways of going to recoin old out dated stories the published 6 weeks ago or two months ago, most fake news, most times in failed attempt to tanish the ministers image, the use her picture for news of other people just to get traffic to their news.

Just today prominent papers have stooped so low as to taking news from March 6 2024 and January or 7 weeks ago, to put it on Betta Edu. Looks like pay masters have renewed their check. What the do not understand is that the President who the plan to sway is in possession of the report from EFCC of which he ordered for. The plan to mislead the public to believe falsehood but it will soon be met with the publication of the full EFCC Report on Betta Edu.

For the record, EFCC: Betta Edu Not Investigated for 30 Billion Naira

In recent developments, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has issued a clarifying statement regarding ongoing investigations involving Betta Edu, shedding light on misconceptions and misinformation circulating on social media platforms. Contrary to rumors, Betta Edu, is not under investigation for any alleged misappropriation of 30 billion Naira. Instead, the EFCC has confirmed that the investigation pertains to a significantly amount, specifically 587 million Naira.

Furthermore, it has been emphasized that Betta Edu is not associated with any scrutiny related to funds transferred to 50 bank accounts. The distinction between her case and another individual, Halima Shehu, who is being investigated for misappropriating 44.8 billion Naira without any official approvals, has been made clear.

It’s crucial to acknowledge the significance of transparency and accuracy in such matters, especially concerning individuals in public positions. The EFCC clarification serves as a reminder of the importance of verifying information before accepting it as truth, particularly in an era where misinformation can spread rapidly across various social media platforms.

in summary, the EFCC’s clarification regarding Betta Edu’s case reaffirms the agency’s dedication to upholding the rule of law and maintaining transparency in its operations. It also serves as a reminder to the public to exercise caution when consuming information, especially in the age of digital media where misinformation can easily proliferate. As the investigation progresses, it is essential to await further updates from credible sources and to refrain from spreading unverified claims that may tarnish the reputations of individuals unjustly.