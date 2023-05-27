President Buhari to Address Nigerians on Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari will deliver a farewell address as he concludes his tenure as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that the broadcast is scheduled for Sunday, May 28, at 7 am.

The speech will serve as a prelude to the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Bola Tinubu, slated to take place on May 29 at the prestigious Eagle Square in Abuja.

Femi Adesina, the President’s Spokesman, issued a statement urging television, radio stations, and other electronic media outlets to connect to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria in order to broadcast the address to the nation.

He said, “Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.”

