President Buhari meets King Charles III

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met with His Royal Majesty, King Charles III in Buckingham Palace.

While the reason for the meeting was not clear, both leaders expectedly discussed bilateral relations and how the United Kingdom can help Nigeria in the fight against terrorism.

Buhari is in the UK for a medical checkup. He left on October 31st.

Before Wednesday’s meeting, both leaders communicated with each other, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

King Charles III had written to the Nigerian president, sympathising with him over the devastating floods that have killed hundreds and displaced millions in the West African nation.

“Your Excellency, Dear Mr President,” the monarch began in a letter to Buhari. “I wanted you to know how deeply saddened both my wife and I are to hear of the many people who have lost their loved ones and whose lives have been so dreadfully affected as a consequence of the devastating floods across Nigeria.

“We remember with the greatest affection our visits to Nigeria and the kindness of the people we met.”

