President Buhari Confers Dike Chigbue with MON Honour

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has approved the conferment of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) national award on Mr. Dike James Chigbue, an Entrepreneur and Social reformer.

According to a letter from the office of the Honorable Minister of Special duties and Inter-government Affairs, signed by Sen. George Akume, fnim, Chigbue will be conferred with the award on the 11th October 2022 at the International Conference Centre (ICC) Abuja.

Part of the letter addressed to Mr. Chigbue reads “I have the honour to formally inform you that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has approved the conferment of the National Honours on you, in the rank of MON (Member of the Order of the Niger).

Mr. Chigbue has had both public and private sector work experience,at the peak of his public sector service, he served as Special Adviser to the Hon. Minister for State for Niger Delta Affairs and was an integral part that coordinated the implementation of the amnesty policy; training, empowerment and capacity building of ex militants to facilitate their reintegration.

After leaving the public sector, he founded Welltime limited, a major player in Real Estate, Construction, ICT and logistics sector. This platform has provided affordable housing, linked rural communities, families and ignited dreams of young people.

A visionary, charismatic and energetic Mr. Chigbue has represented the Nigerian youth by being a worthy Nigerian ambassador that has shown that honesty, sacrifice and hardwork remains the foundation to a successful comminuty and nation building.

The MON Honour is an award conferred on individuals with notable records of contributions to the Country.

