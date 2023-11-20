Presidency speaks on Governor Mutfwang’s sack

The Presidency has reacted to the ruling of the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja sacking the Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang.

The Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga, on Monday said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), should be blamed for the sack of its governor.

According to the presidency, President Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Judiciary and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are not responsible for the court ruling.

Naija News recalls that the Appeal Court, on Sunday, set aside the judgement of the governorship election tribunal that upheld the election of Mutfwang as governor of the state.

The court declared Nentawe Yilwatda of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the governorship election while ordering the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue a fresh certificate of return to him.

The presidency in a statement titled: “The avoidable fate of Caleb Mutfwang,” wrote: “To those crying and complaining about the judgment of the Appeal Court in nullifying the Election of Governor Caleb Mutfwang, they seem to have forgotten history so quickly.

“In 2019, all Zamfara elected officials and members of the APC, from governor to state and National Assembly lawmakers lost their posts because the APC failed to carry out legally valid primaries.

“The PDP, failing to learn from history, repeated the same illegality, using an illegal caretaker committee to conduct primaries, despite a court order.

READ ALSO: Edo 2024: The men scheming to take over Dennis…

“Blame the PDP for the electoral setback, not the APC, the judiciary, INEC and President Tinubu.

“Non-compliance with the electoral law and the constitution is also at the root of the nullification of the election of Kano governor, Abba Yusuf. Those blaming the judiciary and being emotional about the ruling should face reality. Yusuf was sacked based on the law. I believe we all want our country to be guided by the rule of law.”