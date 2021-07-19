Presidency slams Kukah over address to US congress

The presidency has said it is unfortunate, and disappointing, for citizens of Nigeria to bear witness to one of their Churchmen castigating their country in front of representatives of a foreign parliament.

Recall that Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Most Revd Matthew Kukah, on Wednesday, said the Federal Government has failed to handle the issue of security which it promised to do before taking over power.

He said this during his virtual presentation to the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission in Washington, DC, of the US Congress, on the persecution of Christians in Nigeria by armed extremist groups in the North.

Kukah criticised President Muhammadu Buhari’s handling of the security situation in Nigeria, alleging that President Buhari was nepotistic in key appointments and favoured Muslims over Christians.

“The whole of the North is being invaded by armed bandits that are launching attacks at will. The President has shown nepotism in his appointments as he is appointing only people that share the same religion with him into key political offices like the security Chiefs.

“For the first time in Nigeria, the first three persons: the President, the Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representative are all Muslims.

“This has never happened before. So, we require practical and measuring assistance that can help us and our children,” the cleric stated. In its reaction, the presidency in a statement by presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said Kukah was doing his “best to sow discord and strife among Nigerians.”

Shehu said for Bishop Kukah to declare to a foreign audience that this government does nothing is an “incredible falsehood.”

He said: “With due respect to the esteemed position he holds, the Bishop’s assertion that only Christian schools are being targeted by bandits or terrorists is not supported by the facts on the ground. It is sad to say but also true that victims of crime, kidnapping, banditry and terrorism cut across all strata of the society.

“Sad but true that Kankara students in Katsina State were stolen by bandits of the same Islamic faith as those they took away. The same may be true of those who are still holding the 134 students of the Islamic School at Tegina in Niger State.

“The nation witnessed the sad incident of the female students abducted by bandits at Jangebe in Zamfara State and the over 100 predominantly Muslim students of the Federal Government Girls College Birnin Yauri in Kebbi State who are currently in captivity- and the nation’s security agencies are hard at work to release them unharmed.

“The attack on Christian students is sad and unacceptable; so also is the abduction of students of other faiths. The claim that only Christian schools are being targeted is totally untrue,” he said.

He further stated: “As a nation and a people, we must together define evil as evil. We must not allow our religious differences to divide us. No one gains but the evil doers when we divide our ranks according to ethnicity and religion in confronting them.

READ ALSO: Abducted Kogi monarch regains freedom

The bandit, kidnapper and terrorist are the enemies of the people who should be confronted in unison. “To be clear, The Bible is definitive on matters of ethnicity and racialism: In Romans 2:9-10, it says: “There will be trouble and distress for every human being who does evil: first for the Jew, then for the Gentile; but glory, honour and peace for everyone who does good”; And in Galatians 3:28: “There is neither Jew nor Gentile, neither slave nor free, nor is there male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus.” “Whether Christian or Muslim, we stand by these beliefs and are steadfastly committed to them in governance”.

“There is no place in mainstream civil discourse for those who actively, negatively, and publicly label an individual ethnic group, especially before a foreign audience. These are not the views expressed or opinions held by the vast majority of the citizens of Nigeria.

For all our challenges as a nation, nearly all of us seek to live together in harmony, celebrating differences, and finding common ground as Nigerians above all. But people like Kukah are doing their best to sow discord and strife among Nigerians. “More than any other set of people, leaders – in politics or religion who preach respect for truth have a duty to practice it. It is a moral and practical responsibility. “Going by the history of the Church as is well known, it will stand up publicly for the truth. “It is time others did the same”.