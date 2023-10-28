Presidency launches search for new NSCDC commandant

…Al Mustapha, Magu tipped

BY BARTH EMEKA

There are strong indications that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is looking for a new Commandant General of the the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence, NSCDC, who will key into his vision of ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’, in the internal security of the country.

Already, names are said to have been suggested to the President to replace the Commandant General NSCDC, Ahmed Abubakar Audi.

Audi is facing serious criticisms following the avalanche of petitions against him by some stakeholders, Civil Society Organizations, CSOs and officers of the corps.

There’s has been running complaints by some of the staff and officers concerning what they termed ‘the high-handedness and alleged abuse of office of the CG’.

According to our source, former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes, EFCC, Mallam Ibrahim Magu and former CSO to the former Military Head of state, Lt. General Hamza Al-Mustaph, (Rtd), are being tipped as likely successor of Audi, if the President finally decides to carrying out the change at the NSCDC.

Our source said Tinubu is considering appointing Major Hamza Al-Mustapha (rtd) or Ibrahim Magu, as Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

According to credible sources the former Chief Security Officer (CSO) to the late Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha, is been nominated by a very strong ally of Tinubu who was a former military officer as a good hand to reposition the NSCDC in line with security vision of Tinubu’s administration.

Recall that Al-Mustapha, contested for the presidency on the platform of Action Alliance (AA), in 2023.

Another candidate is Ibrahim Magu, the former chairman of the EFCC, who also knows deeply of the security problem of the country.

Magu was linked to know Tinubu very well, having served in Lagos before becoming the EFCC chairman.

Magu was appointed as EFCC chairman after Ibrahim Lamorde. Magu served during Nuhu Ribadu’s time at the anti-graft agency and was credited with part of the success Ribadu recorded in his time.

A source claimed that with Ribadu as the National Security Adviser, NSA, Magu may be appointed the CG of NSCDC.

The security expert opined that with the return of the former secretary of the EFCC as now the chairman of the EFCC, it was obvious that Magu was chastised by former president Mohammedu Buhari’s administration and that the appointment of Olukoyede has vindicated their innocence.

Our source claimed that Magu was removed by the former AGF, Malami to pave way for Abduralsheed Bawa, a situation the present government has corrected.

According to the source, Magu and Olukoyede were removed unceremoniously in an alleged bogus allegations adding that even the past government couldn’t link any evidence of abuse of office and corruption to them.

It was gathered that with the return of Olukoyede to the EFCC, Magu may return to the NSCDC as CG to replace Audi, whose tenure is under severe scrutiny following several allegations of abuse of office.

According to our source, the petition against Audi by the Patriotic Group members comprising of youths and elders, Muslim and Christians, from all parts of the Nigeria has drawn the attention of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the abuse of office of Audi.

“Mr. President Sir, the axiom of wisdom which coincides with the Prophetic Hadith which said “never vouch for a man’s character until you have entrusted him with money and power.” Reads in parts to suggest the allegations of high-handedness and abuse of office by the NSCDC CG

According to them, it’s a self-evident truth against the Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence (NSCDC) Ahmed Abubakar Audi, that the above axiom was fingered.

According to the group, it is not a secret anymore that Audi was the worst in terms of performance.

The group said when Audi assumed the headship of NSCDC on March 3, 2021, he characteristically had only one official car, but now has a fleet of cars.

The group alleged that he used Governor Sule to usurp vast land in Shinge of Lafia town of Nasarawa State to build gigantic super market and mega petrol station under the supervision of one of the worst pipeline vandals in Nigeria, Turaki Gamji.

The Conference of Harmonized Civil Society Organisations (CHSCON), a Civil Society Organisation (CSO), that serves as an anti-corruption watchdog in Nigeria has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately sack and investigate the activities of Mr. Ahmed Audi, the current Commandant General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) over allegations of corruption, nepotism and other vices.

Convener of CHSCON, Otumba Adebayo Femi in a statement made available to journalists, maintained that Mr. Audi had become a national shame and embarrassment to public service as his tenure has been marked with series of fraudulent activities including crass disregard for the Procurement Act as well as deliberate attempt to shortchange contractors for his personal gains and those of his cronies.

“We have received series of complaints from well-meaning Nigerians who are aware of the work we do in fighting corruption and we have made our investigations

“Mr. Audi remains one of the most corrupt public servant remaining in this country as he has turned the NSCDC into his fiefdom and personal business where he cashes out shamelessly without recourse to due process and the Procurement Act

“Such gross misconduct has no place in the current administration which has shown clear commitment and capacity to fight corruption headlong. Mr. President should therefore immediately suspend, investigate and sack, Mr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi for his crimes”. Otumba Adebayo Femi said.

According to the CSO, previous attempts to bring Mr. Audi to book where stalled as he allegedly bribed his way out and killed the investigations initiated against him using the money illegally acquired through shady deals and exploiting the weaknesses in the Nigerian justice system.

The group disclosed that the CG is courting politicians to buy himself some protection and immunity instead of using the funds allocated to the NSCDC for the purposes earmarked.

“Mr. Audi has been notorious in evading investigations under the former administration. His questionable affiliation and criminal lobby of high profile politicians and traditional rulers has always been his cover but this is a new era and he must face the wrath of the law

“It has been confirmed that as part of his plans to buy himself some immunity and protection from the ruling class, Mr. Audi used funds meant for the NSCDC to sponsor some politicians instead of paying contractors and executing projects that will have direct bearing on the Corps and its personnel

“This shameless display of smartness must stop forthwith to pave way for a leader that will restore the dignity of the NSCDC and restore the low morale of officers and men of the Corps”, the statement added.

The group further accused Mr. Audi of nepotism and favouritism, stressing that, since his assumption into office, Federal Character, merit, qualifications and experience had been thrown out of the system in favour of tribal and religious affiliations.

According to the statement, the existence of illegal deployments, appointments and witch-hunt that followed whoever tried to question his draconic ways are now the norm.

“Mr. President, your appointments so far have clearly shown that you’re not a tribal or religious bigot. Nigerians across party and religious lines are clearly impressed with your stewardship but there is a misfit currently in your administration and he must leave

“Mr. Audi should be sacked and the lopsided promotions, postings and redeployments done to protect his criminal activities should be reversed in favour of Federal Character, experience, due process, merit and competence to boost the morale of officers and men of the NSCDC. Mr. President, you have sacked several corrupt officials so far, do this for Nigerians to solidify your place as a true anti-corruption hero”, the CSO pleaded.

The group further accused him of diverting contracts to his companies and those of his cronies.

The Convener of CHSCON, however threatened to stage a nationwide protest starting in Abuja at the Unity Fountain, the NSCDC Headquarters and simultaneously in all State Commands of the Corps across the federation, if Mr. Audi was not suspended within 72 hours by Mr. President.

“The swift action taken in the cases involving the Central Bank Governor, EFCC Chairman and the Comptroller General of Customs must be replicated in the case of NSCDC to give Nigerians a breath of fresh air and an assurance that truly, the era of impunity, fraud, nepotism and disregard for due process is finally over in Nigeria”. The group said.

It was gathered that the Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence (NSCDC), Ahmed Abubakar Audi, derived joy in posting women out of their husbands abodes and husbands outside their wives’ divisions, creating rooms for their husbands and wives to be misbehaving.

Female officers are accusing Audi of creating disharmony in families by transferring married women far away from their husbands and children thereby causing family disharmony when the Civil Defence condition of service stated against the policy.

According to the female officers, the condition of service harped that women shouldn’t be posted outside the region where their husbands are residing but Ahmed Audi disobeyed the order.

According to them, the effects is too much to manage as their wards are left in the care of maids, while husbands and wives are left to look outside for ‘side chicks and boys’.

It was gathered that the posting done by CG Audi was done without assigning portfolios, except for some selected few.

Saturday Times learned that CG Audi doesn’t pay inconvenience allowances to the officers posted out since more than a year ago and this has brought untold hardships to such families.

Also gathered was that the promotion of officers were not done in batches according to how they were recruited but by interests and for the highest bidders.

Investigations revealed that the policy had caused low morale and job apathy in the service.

Further explanation, was that the postings of commandants to States are done by interest and for the highest bidders, which also includes alleged monthly returns to CG Audi.

Our source also alleged that CG Audi is withholding training allowances of officers and after trainings, such officers bear the costs of training to and from their commands.

Our source in Abuja Headquarters of the NSCDC, stated that under the CG Audi, Civil Defence officers purchases all their uniforms including the protective ones, adding that under him, officers pay for their trainings at the state levels etc.

President Tinubu is taking a surgical operation at the agencies and ministries of government since he assumed office and had made over 60 appointments and approvals of new Executives, Secretaries and board Directors and members.

