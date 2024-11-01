“Presidency Lauds Senate’s Professionalism in Ministerial Screening, Commends President Tinubu’s Visionary Selections”

The Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Senate Matters has commended the President of the Senate, Dr. Godswill Akpabio, GCON, for his uncommon professionalism in steering the screening exercise of the seven ministerial nominees.

The Office also acknowledged the leadership of the Senate and the distinguished senators for the prompt and thorough confirmation process in actualizing Mr President’s vision.

The Office also commends President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, on the quality of ministers he has selected, as it underscores the President’s commitment to addressing Nigeria’s pressing needs and driving economic revitalization.

The ministers were carefully chosen based on expertise, wealth of knowledge and extensive experience, equipping them to make impactful changes across key sectors.

The appointment of these ministers demonstrates President Tinubu’s responsiveness to the aspirations of Nigerians and his commitment to delivering the dividends of democracy to the citizenry.

This selection also reflects President Tinubu’s dedication to fostering national unity, peaceful co-existence, and social harmony, building a foundation for a more vibrant and inclusive Nigeria.