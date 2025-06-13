Presidency Issues Corrigendum on Democracy Day Honours List

The Presidency has issued a formal corrigendum regarding an error in the 2025 Democracy Day National Honours’ List, which was announced earlier today by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during his address to the joint session of the National Assembly.

In the course of unveiling the list of pro-democracy activists and national icons to be honoured for their contributions to Nigeria’s return to democratic governance, two prominent individuals were erroneously listed under the Posthumous Award category.

The names of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, revered leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group Afenifere, and Dr. Edwin Madunagu, a respected journalist, academic, and Marxist thinker, were mistakenly classified as deceased. The Presidency has now clarified that both individuals are alive and well, and the categorization was a regrettable oversight.

“We sincerely regret this error and deeply appreciate the continued contributions of Pa Fasoranti and Dr. Madunagu to national development. Necessary corrections will be made across all official digital platforms of the State House,” the statement read.

The clarification comes amid widespread public reactions and tributes from supporters of both men, who hailed their enduring legacies and commitment to Nigeria’s democratic ideals.

The corrected honours list is expected to be republished shortly, with accurate categorizations and renewed acknowledgment of all living and late heroes of Nigeria’s democratic journey.