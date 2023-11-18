Presidency honours NiMet with GovTech, nominates DG for TRAILBLAZER’S awards

The President has presented the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) with the prestigious Nigeria GovTech Award in the BEST FEDERAL MDA IN DATA MANAGEMENT AND ANALYTICS category.

In addition, Prof. Mansur Bako Matazu, the Director General and CEO of the NiMet, is being nominated for the Distinguished GovTech Trailblazer’s Award in recognition of his outstanding leadership.

The President’s Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) honors NiMet and Prof. Matazu.

This was communicated in a letter dated September 19, 2023, written by Mr. Arabi Ibrahim Dasuki, Director General of BPSR, and sent to the Director General of NiMet.

Prof. Matazu was nominated for the prize, according to the Presidency, for his outstanding leadership in developing digital governance and GovTech efforts within NiMet in accordance with the Federal Government’s digital transformation of the public sector.

It gives us great pleasure to notify you that your company is the recipient of the annual Nigeria GovTech Award in the BEST FEDERAL MDA IN DATA MANAGEMENT AND ANALYTICS category.

The Presidency explains that the award will be given out at an award dinner in honor of the recipients on October 12–13, 2023, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja. The award was given out through a nationwide nomination and online voting that was started on radio, television, and newspaper publications.