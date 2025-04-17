Presidency affirms active engagement amid Tinubu’s absence

In what political observers are describing as a demonstration of evolving executive management, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s current stay in Europe has not hindered the effective administration of the Nigerian state, according to a fresh statement released by the Presidency.

The President, who travelled to Paris and later moved to London over the weekend, is said to be fully in touch with key sectors of government. From his temporary location abroad, he has been issuing directives—particularly to security agencies—to respond swiftly to emerging threats in parts of the country.

“The President remains deeply engaged,” the statement read. “His absence is temporary and aligns with the earlier communicated timeline of roughly two weeks.”

While critics have raised concerns about the timing and transparency of the President’s travel, the administration emphasized that Tinubu’s return to the country will follow the Easter holiday, suggesting no deviation from planned schedules.

Sources close to the Villa say the President has maintained daily briefings with ministers and top aides, with a special focus on economic stability and internal security. This, they argue, reinforces the viability of modern remote governance, especially during brief overseas engagements.

“The machinery of government remains fully operational,” a senior official noted, adding that, “Leadership is not defined by physical location but by action, and President Tinubu has not relented in his leadership responsibilities.”

The Presidency also urged Nigerians to remain calm, assuring the public that governance continues without disruption.

As the President prepares to return, analysts are watching closely how this period of remote governance could influence public perception and shape future engagements, especially in an era increasingly defined by digital diplomacy and virtual leadership.