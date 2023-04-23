Presidency: 2027 is Kwankaso’s turn –NNPP chieftain, Olopoeyan

By Stephen Gbadamosi

Chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the South-West, Alhaji Adebisi Olopoeyan, has declared that the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso, will be the next president of the country in 2027.

Olopoeyan spoke with journalists in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, at the weekend, during the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr.

“Tinubu said then that it was his turn to be president. But I can tell you that in 2027, go and write it down, it is Kwankwaso’s turn. We are not saying Tinubu will not contest for second term; what we are saying is that in 2027, Kwakwaso will become the country’s president.

“We can give you many examples of presidents who did not do second term. Even (Goodluck) Jonathan didn’t get a second term. Second term is not sure for anybody; it may just happen by luck, because it is a term of four years that is stipulated by the constitution. Everything belongs to God, including that first term that you have won. It is even only if He says you are going to finish the term,” he said.

When asked about which party the NNPP would likely collaborate with to be able to clinch the Presidency in 2027, Olopoeyan said it was too early to begin to talk about alliances.

“About parties working together in 2027, you can’t tell for now who is going to work with who. It is love and association that will determine who works with who. As Seyi Makinde is governor now, some people worked with him to achieve victory. It is some people that worked with Tinubu to give him victory. That is politics.

“So, in 2027, it is Kwankwaso’s turn, by the special grace of God. This NNPP, by the time it is two years, you will be surprised by its strength. In the last election, we have governor; we have 22 federal representatives; we have senators. So, there is nothing a political party has that we don’t have.

“You can’t just get everything in a day. And this is just an 11-month old party. We held our congress in April. What even worked against us is that our logo was not on the ballot. It affected us.

“Our candidate, Kwankwaso, is not a small fry in politics. At least, he got over a million votes. Is that small?” he queried.

