Pray for success of Renewed Hope Agenda, security in the land, Senate C’ttee Chairman tells Muslim Ummah

BY PATRICK WEMAMBU

As the Muslim community worldwide begins the month-long Ramadan religious obligation, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Solomon Adeola (APC, Ogun West) has felicitated with all Muslim faithful in witnessing yet another Holy Month while urging them to pray for the continuing success of the Renewed Hope Agenda in all ramifications as well as security of the nation.

In a message to the Muslim faithful yesterday – signed by Chief Kayode Odunaro his

Media Adviser – Senator Adeola said all adherents of the Islamic faith should use the Holy Month of Ramadan to reflect on their lives and the true practice of the religion that preaches the virtues of discipline, peace, good neighbourliness, brotherly love and non-violence evangelism.

“We must continually pray for our dear nation to continue on the path of peace, unity and progress. We must pray for our leaders, particularly the President of the nation, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the continuing success of his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda for the benefit of all.

READ ALSO: NSITF records 22,350 claims in 2024, covers over 7.6m employees

“The fasting period presents yet another opportunity for communal and national supplication to Almighty Allah for solution to our national challenges and for wisdom for all leaders to do the right things in the sight of God and man” he stated.

Senator Adeola said he is hopeful that with the initial successes recorded in less than two years of the reformist administration of the president as manifested in reduction of prices of essential goods and improved security in recent times, prayers and supplication during this Ramadan to Almighty Allah and diligent hard work by all will make Nigeria great again in the shortest possible time.