PPAPAPAPSSAN Calls for Government Support to Revitalize Nigeria’s Paper Industry

The Pulp, Paper and Paper Products, Printing and Publishing Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PPAPAPAPSSAN) has called on the federal government to create a conducive environment by providing necessary infrastructure, such as a reliable power supply, and subsidising the cost of diesel and gas usage.

This support would enable industry players to operate their facilities profitably and help the sector to thrive.

The union made these demands in a communique issued at its 10th Triennial National Delegates’ Conference in Lagos, with the theme ‘Building Unions/Management Relationship: Issues Involved.’

The workers also urged the Federal Government to reconsider its policy on privatising the country’s three major paper mills. They set up a committee of stakeholders to revitalise the non-operational paper mills. They highlighted that paper mills such as the Nigerian Paper Mill in Jebba, Okuboku Paper Mill in Cross River State, and the Nigerian Paper Mill Iwopin in Ogun State could generate significant returns in foreign exchange and employment.

In addition, they called for collaboration between the government and industry stakeholders, especially the Paper and Paper Board Manufacturers and Converters Association (PPMCA), to explore ways to support the sector through financial bailouts, grants, or loans with lower interest rates. The workers also requested tax relief from state governments due to the nation’s critical situation and suggested scaling up the paper industry to reposition the sector for growth.

The event’s chairman, the Group Managing Director of Veevee Paper Products Ltd, emphasised the industry’s significance in Nigeria’s economy. He stressed that it contributes to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and provides employment and livelihoods for thousands of Nigerians. The chairman called for collaborative efforts to address the challenges of economic volatility, infrastructure development, and regulatory environment.

Dada Joseph, the immediate past National President of the union, called on the government to address insecurity challenges adequately, pointing out that it was increasingly difficult to transport finished goods across the country due to the unsafe environment.

The keynote speaker, Rufus Olusesan, the National President of Precision, Electrical and Related Equipment Senior Staff Association (PERESA), emphasised that formal and informal interaction between union and management is essential to achieving industrial harmony and working closely in all areas of common concerns for mutual benefits. He highlighted that robust employment relations and effective coexistence provide a veritable platform and machinery for discussion and creating win-win situations.