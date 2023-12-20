Powerful Nigerians against functioning of Warri, other ports – Lawmaker reveals

By Ese Adagbra

Honourable Barrister Benedict Etanabene , member Representing Okpe Sapele Uvwie Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives has said that the powers that be are against the resuscitation of Warri Ports and other seaports in the Niger Delta region as a result of dislike and disregard they have for the people of the Niger Delta region.

Stressing that the same benefits accruing to Lagos State in form of Internal Generated Revenue, IGR and employment from the Tin Can Island and Apapa ports is what Delta State would have been benefitting if the seaports in Delta State are working,.

Honourable Etanabene said this in an interview with journalists in Effurun, after paying Xmas and Birthday visits to both His Royal Majesty, Orhue 1, Orodje of Okpe Kingdom at his palace in Orerokpe and His Royal Majesty,Abe,1,JP, OON. Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom in Effurun.

He argued that if the seaports in Sapele,Warri , Bururtu,Koko and Calabar are working, big businessmen in the South East would not make be making about right hours trip to the seaports in Lagos.

He added that the seaports in Lagos account for about 70 percent of the Internal Generated Revenue IGR .of the state.

The Honourable member, said if the Warri, Sapele,Koko,Bomadi seaports are working it will definitely increase the IGR of Delta State.

Responding to challenge thrown to him by the traditional rulers on working together for the benefits of his people, he explained that he has not been relating with lawmakers from the Labour Party alone, rather he cut across party lines.

“I don’t see myself as Labour Party, rather I relate with every body! All the three functions I.attended today are from different parties.

“For my empowerment programme for the less privilege and aged people of about 80 years and above, we never considered whether you are PDP,APC or Labour. So also is the rice that I am going to share for the Christmas as well.”

“I am going to work with other lawmakers from Delta State and Niger Delta across party lines to bring critical development to our people in their federal constituencies and Niger Delta region “

He commented both traditional rulers for the sustainable peace in their various Kingdom adding that today “these areas are the most peaceful areas today in Nigeria “

He commended Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for construction of the flyovers and expansion of the Effurun Roundabout to DSC Roundabout.