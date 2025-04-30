Power sourge ignites fire burnt parts of Jos main market

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The Chairman of Jos main market, Mustapha Ibrahim, has confirmed to our correspondent that the fire that gutted some parts of the Jos Main Market was caused by electricity power sourge.

The inferno which started by 11:30 pm razed most parts of the market, leaving traders to count their loses.

“Properties worth millions of naira destroyed as all efforts by the fire service to put off the inferno was proved abortive”, Ibrahim said.

Meanwhile the Plateau state government has expressed deep sympathy and sadness over the unfortunate fire incident.

READ ALSO: Nigeria needs urgent policy reset to prevent deeper instability- Prof. Uba

A statement signed by the Commissioner of Information, Hon Joyce Ramnap , reads that the state government extends its sympathy to the affected traders.

The Commissioner said: “The unfortunate fire outbreak is a devastating blow to the state’s economic hub and we shared in the grief of those who suffered losses.

“We commended the bravery and swift action of the fire services and other volunteers who were involved in putting out the fire.

“We call on all market stakeholders to work together in prioritising safety and implementing necessary measures to avoid a recurrence of such unfortunate incident”.

Traders are urged to continue to keep the prevailing peace in the state in spite the hardship that they might be going through as a result of the fire disaster, our correspondent reports.