Power of community health workers in caring for IDPs

Gaps in health systems are coming into stark relief Particularly vulnerable are those in the IDPs, underserved and low-resource communities who experience fragmented access to health care.

The World Health Organization, WHO, has identified community health workers, or CHWs, as a key resource to providing basic health services for underserved areas, as well as health education.

Trained and supported health workers are extensions of both their communities and the health systems. More than 70% of these health workers are women, a much larger share of the workforce than other sectors.

They are well-positioned to deliver patient-centered, personalized, and efficient care for the underserved, improving health outcomes, and economic development of their communities.

They support patients to navigate barriers to care including but beyond pharmaco-therapies, including transportation, food security, and lifestyle modifications. They are often equipped with digital information and tools such as mobile electrocardiogram.

These models may be more relevant than ever as COVID-19 will force us to innovate and extend services beyond clinical walls.

According to Dr Theresa Agbolahor, a neurologist at Gwagwada specialist hospital HWs have a critical role to play in the prevention, detection, and response to immediate health needs..

She said; ‘’they must be well trained, supervised, equipped, protected, and compensated. For example, they can ensure their patients and community members practice critical behaviors to prevent infection, including hand-washing and maintaining a clean environment’’.

Dr Agbolahor who spoke exclusively with the Daily Times further stressed the need for government and partners to support CHWs by equipping them with skills, and tools — such as digital blood pressure machines and glucometers to use during their in-home visits and community settings.

