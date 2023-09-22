Postecoglou: Why Arsenal Vs. Tottenham is “great test”

The manager of Tottenham Hotspur, Ange Postecoglou has admitted that the match between his team and Arsenal is a “great test” for his side.

Before the commencement of this season, Ange Postecoglou was brought in to manage Tottenham from Celtic where he won the Scottish league twice in a row. The first challenge the Australian coach encountered was the challenge of convincing the club’s talisman Harry Kane to stay.

However, he failed in that as Kane, the club and England’s all-time highest goalscorer, left Spurs for Bayern Munich for a transfer fee worth €100 million.

Most football enthusiasts thought Spurs would struggle without their former captain, Kane, but coach Postecoglou and his boys have surprised their doubters so far this season.

In five Premier League games, Tottenham have recorded four wins and just one draw. This outstanding performance has left them in the second spot with 13 points in five games, just two points away from first-placed Manchester City.

They have only faced “not-too-big teams” like Brentford, Bournemouth, Burnley, and Sheffield United. The only big team they have played this season is struggling Manchester United which Tottenham defeated 2-0 on August 19.

Hence, the real test for Tottenham Hotspur is Arsenal who have also recorded four wins and one draw in five league games.

Aside from Arsenal’s current form, Tottenham have never won a game at the Emirates Stadium since 2010 which means that coach Postecoglou and his boys have more than three points to play for on Sunday.

Ahead of the North London derby which will kick off at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 24, coach Postecoglou said, “From our perspective, it’s a great challenge for us as a football team that’s beginning on a journey and trying to have an identity on the way we play.

“There’s no greater test than playing one of the top teams in the country away from home, who also happens to be your biggest rival.”

Postecoglou added, “We’re five games in. I understand that for many people, they will see this as our first real test and I get that.

“For me, what is going to be more important is how much of our football I see in a big game like this. How many of us can I see against a top opponent?

“That will give me the biggest indicator of where we’re at, but ultimately we’ll still be six games into a new cycle, a new group of players, a very young group of players.”

