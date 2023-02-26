POSN raises the alarm over moves to compromise Presidential, NASS elections

…charges INEC, security agencies to intervene immediately to prevent crisis

By Tunde Opalana

The Peter Obi Support Network (POSN) has raised alarm over what it described as obvious and deliberate moves to compromise the on-going Presidential and National elections. It charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to intervene immediately so as to prevent crisis.

POSN in a statement issued on Saturday afternoon and co-signed by FCC Jones and Great Imo Jonathan of POSN Directorate of Strategic Communications, said: “We have been getting reports about some places where INEC deliberately omitted our party logo for National Assembly contest and some places where there are no ballot papers for the presidential election.

“We have also received reports of shameful acts of cowardice of some state officials and opposition parties in their localities refusing people to vote on the basis of their ethnicity. It is so shameful because this election is about our country and where the unity, progress and development of our country should be the object of focus and not parochial selfish ethnic interest.

“Particularly, we noted these acts of cowardice in some parts of Lagos State, Rivers State and a few others, with live videos showing incontrovertible evidence of these shameful behaviours.

“We are equally appalled that minors are being allowed to vote in large numbers in parts of the North, especially in Kwankwaso Local Government Area of Kano State, as captured by live reports by credible mainstream television stations.

“Sadly, this brazen violation of the electoral laws is being allowed by INEC officials, even as we are shocked by the near-absence of security operatives at these polling areas. Where are the almost half a million security operatives allegedly deployed for these elections?”

POSN called on INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmud Yakubu, “to rise to the occasion and ensure that INEC officials involved in some of these CRIMINAL behaviours are arrested immediately.”

READ ALSO: General elections: Intimidation, violence characteris

“We also call on the Inspector General of Police and other security agencies deployed across the country to do the needful and save our nation from such embarrassment.

“Particularly, we are calling on the INEC Chairman to ensure that according to the electoral law, voting must continue in areas where Nigerians have not been able to vote until the next day. Security agencies must be effectively deployed now to stop every act of intimidation of voters and ballot and BVAS snatching.

“Considering that the intention of those disrupting elections are to reduce numbers where they think they are not strong, we demand that INEC must conduct election in those localities or consider canceling elections outrightly in such states, including Lagos State and Rivers State. So that a conducive atmosphere will be presented to electorate to do so.

“The rule of law and engagement must be upheld and we will ensure it happens. We are monitoring events closely and we are taking JUDICIAL notice of everything going on. It is important that we do so and provide our citizens this comfort so that they are not forced to take laws into their hands.

“Election is about contest of ideas and seeking opportunities to provide leadership to drive the progress of a nation, it is not a CRIMINAL enterprise where the worst of us will seek to reinforce their criminal tendencies.

“INEC Chairman and the Inspector General of Police must act now,” POSN said in the statement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...