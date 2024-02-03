Portable fight dirty with Baby mama

Things seems to have gone awry for controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable and his 4th baby mama Akinyanju Omobolarinde, aka Ashabi Simple, as both of them have been throwing jabs at each other on the social media which culminated into two of them unfollowing each other on Instagram.

Problem started when Ashabi, an actress; in an interview with Biola Bayo referred to Portable as her husband. This did not sit well with Portable and it resulted in exchange of words between the two lovers on the social media.

Reacting to the interview through his Instagram handle, the singer insisted that Ashabi is just his side chick and not his wife.

The ‘Zazu’ crooner said Ashabi should learn to respect his wife. Portable in a viral video lambasted Ashabi, while warning that she cannot compete with his first wife.

He asked if he had done anything wrong in accepting her pregnancy, adding that the actress can never stand beside his wife.

An angry Portable said in the video, “Which useless interview were you granting? You are just a side chick. I’m a responsible man and I have a wife at home with children.

“You got pregnant and I accepted your baby. Have I done bad? My wife has never for once fought any of you. Do you know how many women that have kids for me? They are more than seven. Even if they are asking you unnecessary questions, must you cast your relationship?

“You can never be like my wife. Are you the only side chick I have? You can never stand beside my wife.”

Hours after Portable made his intentions clear regarding their relationship; the duo ‘unfollowed’ each other on Instagram.

Ashabi Simple has however responded to Portable’s outburst by telling the singer that he was dragging his ancestors. She added that she would pause till she receives the go-ahead to take action.

However, Biola Bayo has waded into the feud between the couple as she stated that the actress didn’t disrespect any of Portable’s wives as alleged. She mentioned that Ashabi Simple reassured her not to worry, assuring that they would resolve the dispute at a later time.