Pope Francis diagnosed with Pneumonia in both lungs

Pope Francis has developed pneumonia in both his lungs and his condition remains “complex”, the Vatican says.

The 88-year-old has been suffering from a respiratory infection for more than a week and was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital on Friday.

“The follow-up chest CT scan which the Holy Father underwent this afternoon… demonstrated the onset of bilateral pneumonia, which required additional drug therapy,” the Vatican said.

It said lab tests, a chest X-ray and the Pope’s clinical condition “continue to present a complex picture”.

Despite this, the Vatican said the pontiff remained in “good spirits” and spent the day “reading, resting and praying”.

Pope Francis also expressed his gratitude to well-wishers and asked them to “pray for him”.

Before his admission last week, the Pope had bronchitis symptoms for several days and had delegated officials to read prepared speeches at events.

He had been due to lead several events over the weekend for the 2025 Catholic Holy Year which runs through to next January, however all public events on the Pope’s calendar have been cancelled through to Sunday.

On Monday, the Vatican said that doctors had changed the Pope’s drug therapy for the second time during his hospital stay to tackle what at the time was thought to be a “polymicrobial infection of the respiratory tract”.

The Pope is especially prone to lung infections due to developing pleurisy as an adult and having part of one of his lungs removed at age 21.