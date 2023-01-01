Pope Benedict’s testament published

The late former Pope Benedict XVI, in his spiritual testament published by the Vatican on Sunday, asked those he “wronged” for forgiveness.

The German-born former pope died on Saturday at 95 at his residence.

Born Joseph Aloisius Ratzinger, he replaced Pope John Paul II in 2005 and was the first pope in about six centuries to step down.

In the testament dated August 29, 2006, Benedict XVI described the “dark and tiring stretches” of his path as a necessary experience for his salvation.

He thanked God for picking him up whenever he began to “slip”.

“To all those whom I have wronged in any way, I ask forgiveness from my heart,” the letter read in part.

