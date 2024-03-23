Polygamy is good, Yul Edochie is odogwu – Blessing CEO

Self-acclaimed relationship expert, Blessing Okoro popularly known as Blessing CEO, has clearly thrown her weight behind polygamy, asserting that there’s nothing wrong in a man marrying more than one wife.

She emphasised that polygamy is “dignifying and honourable for those who can handle it.”

According to the controversial social media influencer, women who are against polygamy are selfish and are only interested in themselves.

The once divorced relationship expert said this in the latest episode of her TV show, Moments With Blessing CEO.

She explained that she would not leave her husband for having a child outside their marriage if she was married, while adding that she is a great fan of controversial actor Yul Edochie who is married to a second wife, actress Judy Austin.

Blessing CEO noted,“Polygamy is dignifying for me, it’s honorable for me. Many women are just selfish. I support polygamy 100 per cent. I will not leave my husband because he has a child outside.

“I am a fan of Yul Edochie. I don’t see anything wrong in what he did by marrying two wives. He is an odogwu.”