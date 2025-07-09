Poly Rector dismisses N500m fraud, Certificate racketeering

July 10, 2025
By Owen Akenzua

The Rector of the Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku, Professor Emmanuel Achuenu has exonerated himself from trending scandal rocking the institution, dismissing allegations of missing N500 million as well as certificate racketeering.

He spoke on Monday while receiving the newly elected Executive members of the Delta State Polytechnic Ogwashi-Uku Alumni Association on a courtesy visit to his office.

According to him, “I didn’t come here (Polytechnic) to steal. I came to develop this school. I even came here with my own cars and now they are fewer”.

The Rector debunked a recent story claiming a ₦500 million fraud, stating that no such incident occurred and no money was missing.

On alleged certificate racketeering, he said, “None of you (Alumni) bought your certificates. Neither did I, so why would anyone say we are selling certificates? It is hurtful and dangerous.

“Every time someone lies about this school, it affects your certificate. If people think your certificate is fake, it affects your job opportunities and your future.

“Let’s move forward. Our eyes were made to look ahead, not behind. This school is our common identity. If it fails, we all suffer. But if it succeeds, we all benefit.

“Last time there was a robbery in Ogwashi-Uku town, people used the picture of the school gate to spread the story online. We must stop feeding false stories about our school. It damages our collective future”, he lamented.

He therefore urged the Alumni to protect and uplift the school’s image, pointing out that the spreading of fake news, negative and unfounded rumours was not in the best interest of the school.

Earlier, the outgoing Alumni President, Comrade Sunny Osamor and the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Comrade Ekhator Emmanuel Zelinjor expressed a shared commitment to the continued growth of the institution.

Osamor said, “We owe this school everything. Many of us are now Masters degree holders, some are pursuing PhDs, others are successful business people. But we all began here. This institution made us who we are”.

