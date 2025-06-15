Politics only legitimate way to leadership, Osinbajo urges Christians

Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has called on Christians to see politics as an inevitable vehicle to attain leadership position rather than distancing themselves from political engagements.

The immediate past Vice President of Nigeria admonished Christian faithfuls to change their orientation by actively participating in politics.

The professor of law gave the charge while delivering the keynote address at the 2nd Annual Daniel Taiwo Odukoya Memorial Lecture, held at The Fountain of Life Church in Lagos on Saturday.

Speaking to the theme: “The Evolving Relationship Between the Church and the Government in Nigeria,” Osinbajo said despite its bad reputation, politics “remains the only legitimate pathway to leadership and influence.”

He said: “Politics has acquired a bad name, not just in Nigeria, but across the world. But the truth is, there is no other way to influence a nation except by engaging in the political process.

“If we are not involved in choosing leaders, shaping policy, or participating in political parties, then we forfeit our right to complain when outcomes don’t reflect our values.”