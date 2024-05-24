Political imbalance: Uzum urges Anioma youths not to despair

By Nosa Akenzua

A political strategist and former staunch member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, Eugene Azuka Uzum, has enjoined Anioma youths not to despair as they are being schemed out of political relevance in the state.

He spoke against the backdrop of the general outcry on perceived growing political imbalance and armtwisting of Anioma youths, particularly in the undemocratic selection process in some axis, ahead the forthcoming Local Government Election in the state.

Uzum, a lawyer and policy consultant, spoke from his base in Edmonton, Canada.

He said there was the urgent need to buoy the political aspirations of the youths in the state from sinking, adding that when unusual manipulations sway in the political space, there is the tendency for the youths to start thinking that their future is bleak politically.

Uzum maintained that the youths in any society hold the future of the society, adding that any unusual dampening of their morales should be frowned at and condemned vigorously, even as he urged the youths to continue to toe the line of moral rectitude in their quests for political recognitions.

Uzum stressed that Delta State is a role model clime among the committee of states in Nigeria, but appeared to be reduced to monarchical democracy, going by the present trends in the state.

He stressed that the present worrisome situation should be handled with courage within the ambit of the law and not to despair into hopelessness, just as he called on non-governmental organisations, civil liberty groups and the media to be awakened to the challenge of agenda setting in the state.