Political bandits are enemies of Zamfara

…Gov Dauda can’t be a friend of armed bandits

By Tom Garba

Governor Dauda Lawal Dare is indeed working and his leadership is attracting much envy by the day because he is refining Zamfara State and defining the state as a future of certainty, coming out of the woods of underdevelopment.

I watched a video of armed bandits raining praises of support on Governor Dauda and wishing him more than the expected tenure of eight years as enshrined in the Nigerian constitution.

This is a clear work of what I call political bandits linking armed bandits to the Governor who is working hard against any form of insecurity.

May I submit that the video I watched a few days ago is a well-calculated attempt and effort made by Dauda’s political friends to smear him black? Looking at how the bandits in the video jingled praises “Sai Dauda”, Allah shi bar mana shi. Allah Sa yayi shekara goma Sha biyu.” This was the same pattern they used in another video praising the former Governor of the state, Bello Matawalle. It means a business as usual.

The recent video is an indication of how armed bandits are politically motivated and the people behind the scenes are the real bandits. They are the ones telling them how to go about any operation and teleguide the business environment of kidnapping, cattle rustling, and killing innocent citizens to settle political differences in Zamfara State.

Knowing who Lawal is, a good Nigerian and sound politician who believes in humanity and serving the people with uttermost commitment he can’t never be seen as a friend of the bandits or identify himself with them in any way.

I suspect foul play and a reprisal attack of the former video of the armed bandits who had sung praises on the former Governor, Muhammed Beĺlo Mutawalle, the current Minister of Defense.

If you ever suspect a fishy relationship between Dauda Lawal and bandits in the North West or Zamfara in particular in the trending video, then you are brainwashed by the tactics and the antics of political bandits. This is just an organized way to paint the working Governor black because banditry in Zamfara has become a business and is controlled by cartels.

Before the coming of Dauda on board as a Governor, the state was under bandit siege, controlling many areas and kidnapping, killing, and attack their victims at will .

Winning the election at both the polls and the Supreme Court was a deadly blow to his political opponent. They resorted to this great adventure of using their cronies to make the state ungovernable as the only thing they have handy to fight him.

May I stress that Dauda Lawal is a patriotic Nigerian, a good leader who is sound inside out, loyal to the voices of the electorates to give them hope of a great Zamfara.

The zealous Governor cannot be part of a group that is anti-people and anti-people’s government. Those sponsoring bandits releasing videos identifying with Dauda as one of them are just attempting to smear the good image of Lawal.

He is pious in all he does, he maintains a steady growth of integrity that is unquestionable to be linked with bad character or a group of deviant and castrated individuals who are trading with the souls of innocent citizens of the state.