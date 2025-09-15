Polio: Rotary Int’l Lauds Bayelsa Govt Over Effective Campaigns

By Aherhoke Okioma

A humanitarian organization, Rotary International, has commended the Bayelsa State Government over its commitment and efforts in the fight against poliomyelitis virus and other preventable diseases in the State.

The Governor of Rotary District 9141, Rotarian Anthony Osaretin Woghiren, gave the commendation at the weekend during a courtesy visit to the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, in Government House, Yenagoa.

Rotarian Anthony Woghiren pointed out that the impressive health indices credited to Bayelsa in recent years, particularly in the area of immunization are indicative of the seriousness and dedication of the Governor Douye Diri-led administration towards improving healthcare delivery in the State.

The Rotary chieftain emphasized the need for every stakeholder to be actively involved in the fight against the polio virus to enable society produce healthy and productive children.

He informed that Rotary District 9141, which comprises the four South-south states of Bayelsa, Rivers, Delta and Edo, would hold a 2-Day sensitization programme on polio in Yenagoa next month, and called on Governor Diri, his deputy and other top government officials to attend the event.

Rotarian Woghiren equally appealed to the Bayelsa State Government to fulfill its earlier promise to provide a piece of land for the building of a Rotary Centre in Yenagoa, the state capital.

He said:”I am particularly happy to be here in Bayelsa State. We appreciate the efforts of the Bayelsa State Government in the fight to eradicate the polio virus through the immunization programmes.

“We are fully aware that you are the Chairman of the immunization taskforce in the state, which is clearly the State is doing very well. The progress report of Bayelsa in recent years is quite impressive.

“One of the priorities of Rotary International is to fight against the polio virus everywhere. This year we have decided to bring district’s polio activity programme to Yenagoa. Come the 17th to 18th of October, all the rotarians from the four states will come to Bayelsa.”

“So, we are here to seek your support; your approval for us to host the event here. It entails immunization campaign, and polio seminar. People will be coming here from the WHO, UNICEF, and the Nigerian National Polio Committee”

In a response , the Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, acknowledged the complementary role Rotary International has been playing over the years in addressing societal existential challenges, especially in the area of health and other humanitarian needs.

He congratulated the visiting Rotary District Governor on his successful election, and assured the organization of the state government’s readiness to support its upcoming event in Yenagoa as well as other areas of strategic collaboration to move the state forward.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo, however, urged the Rotary International to prevail on the Federal Government to show more commitment towards eradicating the mutated polio virus from every nook and cranny of the country.

His words: “We believe that Rotary has always stood itself out in terms of humanitarian activities to help society. So, I want to thank all of you who are members of the Rotary Club for choosing this vocation to address the needs of society.

“But let me use this opportunity to urge the Rotary International to tell the Federal Government to rise above board. We should all show total commitment to our immunization programmes in this country.

“Floating of pretentious data, rather than real coverage will not do us any good. In fact, it is the reason we now have the circulating variant of the polio virus in some states.

“The Federal Government must ensure that polio immunization campaigns are carried out effectively in every local government, every district and community in Nigeria.”

The Rotary District 9141 Governor was accompanied on the visit by his would-be successor, Dr Anthony Olikagu and other top ranking Rotarians.