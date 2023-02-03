Policemen disarmed by unknown gunmen petition IGP over continued detention without trial

BY MOSES OYEDIRAN

Three Police officers who were attacked, seriously wounded and disarmed by unknown gunmen in Abia State, have cried out over their continued detention for about five months without trial, petitioning the Inspector General of police, IGP, Usman Akali Baba.

Counsel to the detained officers, Barrister Godwin Onwusi, raised the alarm on behalf of the police officers in a petition to the Inspector General of Police, through the A.I.G, Force C.I.D Annex, Enugu.

The lawyer in the petition tagged: “Request/Petition For You To cause An Investigation Into the Long Unexplained and Unconstitutional Detention of The Under listed Police Officers By The Abia State Police Command”, said that Inspector Ubakwem Udoka, Inspector Sunday Alhamadu and Sgt. Udeogu Chidi were sometime in September 2022 attacked from behind, wounded and disarmed by unknown gunmen while they were at their barricade duty post, opposite the state CID, Umuahia.

He noted that they sustained serious various degrees of injuries during the attack while the attackers took away their arms, stating that since their arrest, they have not been briefed on why they are being detained for that long.

Onwusi, in the statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Enugu, posited that the situation could discourage or demoralize other officers and men of Nigeria Police Force

He stressed that the concerned officers have not also been charged to court, neither were they being paid salaries since then, adding that the development has brought untold hardship to the families of the officers who are dependent on the salaries of the Operatives .

The Lawyer, therefore urged the authorities of the police to use their good offices to look into the case of the officers with a view to either releasing them, having kept them in detention for so long.

The petition, which was also copied to the leadership of the Police Service Commission PSC, revealed that the law firm, Godwin Onwusi and Co, has instruction of their clients to proceed legally to enforce their fundamental rights.

