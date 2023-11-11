Policemen disappear as gunmen attack vote buyers in Imo, cart away over N1.5 million

Some unknown gunmen have attacked the agents of the All Progressive Congress (APC) at All Saints Anglican Church, Egbu, Imo state carting away over N1.5 million.

Politics Nigeria gathered that the hoodlums had walked into the church premises housing four polling units in their numbers amidst shooting and demanded the money from the APC officials.

Policemen and journalists were seen running helter-skelter amidst heavy shooting.

A voter, Okey told journalists that the gunmen had walked into the premises like regular voters only to spring a surprise by pulling out their arms, while policemen took to their heels.

“We had just finished complaining about the APC agent’s low bargaining for votes when these boys walked in and demanded for the money that was about to be shared amidst heavy shooting, while everyone took to their heels,” Okey said.

