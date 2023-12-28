Policeman fatally shot dead by girlfriend in Imo state

A policeman attached to the Imo State Police Command, Cosmas Ugwu, has been shot dead by his girlfriend.

Ugwu was shot dead on Tuesday by his 23-year-old lover, who was identified as Amanda Uchechi Ugo, a native of Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of the state.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 6:30 pm on Boxing Day at the Ezinihitte Area Command.

Officers on counter duty were said to have heard three gunshots from the room being occupied by the deceased officer.

“When police officers ran into the room to see what was going on, they found Corporal Ugwu lying in a pool of his blood.

The girl shot him three times in his chest and his left hand. He was rushed immediately to Evergreen Hospital in Ezinihitte, where he was pronounced dead by the doctor on duty,” a source told Punch newspaper.

The source added, “Nobody actually knows what went wrong between the two, but how the girl was able to use a police rifle successfully is still a surprise to many. Maybe Ugwu was the one who taught her.”

The suspect is currently in police custody for interrogation and possible prosecution.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in Imo State, Henry Okoye, confirmed the incident, saying the police were doing everything to ascertain what transpired.

“Yes, the incident happened. A policeman was allegedly shot dead by his girlfriend. He was serving at Ezinihitte Mbaise.

“Currently, the girl involved has been arrested. We are doing everything to ensure we investigate the matter, to ascertain the facts and possibly arraign the suspect in court,” Okoye stated.