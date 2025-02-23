Police vow to rescue kidnap Rev Fathers in Adamawa

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The Commissioner of Police in Adamawa, CP Dankombo Morris has condemned the kidnapping of Reverend Father Mathew David Dusami of Yola Catholic Diocese and Reverend Father Abraham Samman of Jalingo Diocese.

The command Spokesman, SP Suleiman Nguroje, in a statement in Yola on Saturday, quoted the CP as saying the victims were kidnapped in the early hours of Feb. 22.

Morriss said police operatives had been deployed to rescue the victims.

“The unfortunate incident occurred at the priest’s residence situated at Gwaida Malam, in Numan local government of Adamawa State.

“The kidnappers, armed with offensive weapons, arrived at the victim’s house around 4:00 a.m and whisked them away.

READ ALSO: Speaker says PANDEF Leader, served Nigeria diligently until the end

“The CP in concerted effort to rescue the victims, has deployed the command’s operational and manpower assets to give a hot chase to the kidnappers, rescue the victims unhurt, apprehend the perpetrators and their collaborators if any,” he said.

According to him, the progressive efforts of the command will definitely bring the perpetrators and other persons involved to face the full wrath of the law.

He emphasised command’s commitment to safeguarding lives and resisting all forms of violence crimes in the state .

“This unprovoked kidnapping of religious leaders is totally unacceptable as they are not only stakeholders but also people who are actively working to promote peace in the society.

“The command, while appealing for calm, therefore, seeks the support and cooperation of the general public to give useful and timely information that will aid its quest to rescue the victims and apprehend the criminals,” he stated.