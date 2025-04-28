April 28, 2025
image
News

Police uncover hidden armoury in A’Ibom, arrest 72-year-old suspect

By DailyTimesNGR DailyTimesNGR 72 No comment
Police

By Theresa Donatus

In a breakthrough against criminal activity, the Akwa Ibom State Police Command has uncovered a hidden armory in Ikot Ekpene and arrested a 72-year-old suspect in connection with the illegal weapons cache.

According to a statement released by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John, the operation was carried out at about 5:15 a.m. on Saturday by a team of operatives.

The suspect, identified as Monday Maurice Okoko, was apprehended during the raid.

A thorough search of Okoko’s residence reportedly led to the recovery of a cache of firearms, including: One locally made revolver pistol, One cut-to-size locally made pistol, One single-barrel locally fabricated gun, One LAR locally fabricated gun, Five Dane gun and Quantities of gunpowder and Borries ammunition.

READ ALSO: Kidnappers open fire on travellers, abduct passengers, kill driver in Zamfara

Authorities believe the weapons were being used by a wider criminal network to terrorize communities across the state. Investigations are ongoing, and efforts are underway to track down other members of the alleged gang.

The Police Command reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents, urging the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities.

Tags:

DailyTimesNGR DailyTimesNGR

Related Posts

Prophet TB Joshua prophesies on post Covid-19, says it will be full of surprises

By Ihesiulo Grace

140-yr-old school building set for demolition

By Ihesiulo Grace

$2b loan: Oyegun, Sagay, others chide Fayose over letter to Chinese govt

By Ihesiulo Grace

Leave a Reply