Police uncover hidden armoury in A’Ibom, arrest 72-year-old suspect

By Theresa Donatus

In a breakthrough against criminal activity, the Akwa Ibom State Police Command has uncovered a hidden armory in Ikot Ekpene and arrested a 72-year-old suspect in connection with the illegal weapons cache.

According to a statement released by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John, the operation was carried out at about 5:15 a.m. on Saturday by a team of operatives.

The suspect, identified as Monday Maurice Okoko, was apprehended during the raid.

A thorough search of Okoko’s residence reportedly led to the recovery of a cache of firearms, including: One locally made revolver pistol, One cut-to-size locally made pistol, One single-barrel locally fabricated gun, One LAR locally fabricated gun, Five Dane gun and Quantities of gunpowder and Borries ammunition.

Authorities believe the weapons were being used by a wider criminal network to terrorize communities across the state. Investigations are ongoing, and efforts are underway to track down other members of the alleged gang.

The Police Command reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents, urging the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities.