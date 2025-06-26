Police recover two pump-action guns, arrest suspected cultists, armed robber in Delta

By Owen Akenzua

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested two suspected cultists and an armed robbery suspect in separate operations, recovering two pump-action guns and one locally made cut-to-size gun.

The Police Spokesman, SP Bright Edafe in a statement issued and signed, a copy made available to Journalists, said that On June 18, 2025, at about 12:20 p.m., the Eagle-Net Surveillance Team stationed at Ughelli North LGA, while on a routine stop-and-search at Otokutu Bridge, intercepted a black Toyota Corolla (RSH 90 RC). The occupants; Telvin Richmond, 27, and Frank Obiorah, 26, both of Opete near Otokutu, were searched and found with a locally made cut-to-size gun, two yellow armbands inscribed with NBM “Neo-Black Movement,” a battle axe, and a wooden pistol concealed in the car’s doors.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that the suspects are members of the Aiye confraternity,” said SP Bright Edafe, Police Public Relations Officer, Delta State Command. “They confessed to purchasing the gun last year for ₦87,000. The suspects remain in custody as investigations continue.”

In a separate operation on June 14, 2025, operatives of the Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cybercrime Squad, acting on credible intelligence, stormed the residence of one Okonji Chimeze, a 47-year-old native doctor from Umuehe Quarter, Ibusa. A search warrant was executed, and two automatic pump-action guns and a cutlass were recovered, hidden in the ceiling of his room. The suspect was immediately arrested and is assisting the police with their investigation.

The Delta State Police Command has assured the public of its commitment to security. SP Edafe urged residents to report suspicious activities to the police control room lines on 08036684974, 08114895600, and 08025666914.

“Security is everyone’s business,” he noted. “We encourage the public to come forward with credible information that can help keep our communities safe.”