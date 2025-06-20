Police reads Riot Act, says vandalizing Tinubu’s campaign billboards is criminal

Police in Kano State Police has warned youths involved in vandalisation of campaign billboards of President Bola Tinubu that anyone apprehended will be treated as a criminal.

The state Police Command declared that destruction of ‘public property’ is a criminal act which is punishable by the law.

The warning was sequel to a viral video on social media of unidentified persons pulling down President Tinubu campaign’s billboards in Kano.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Kano State Police Command condemned as disturbing viral video “showing some unpatriotic individuals engaging in acts of vandalism and destruction of properties on the roads in the state.

“This unwarranted act is not only disrespectful but also criminal”, says the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Hussaini Abdullahi, stated on behalf of the Commissioner of Police.

Promising a deep rooted investigation into the incident, the Command said “we are not taking this lightly. Whoever is found culpable will face the full wrath of the law,”.

The statement said the Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, PhD, has also called on residents to resist any temptation of engaging in acts capable of disrupting the peace in the state.

“We urge the public to be law-abiding and avoid any behaviour that could lead to a breakdown of law and order. Kano has enjoyed relative peace, and we will do everything possible to sustain it,” Bakori said .