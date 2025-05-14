Police re-arrest fleeing kidnap suspect linked to murder of Justice Azuka in Anambra

By Our Reporter

Police in Anambra has announced the re-arrest of one of the kidnap suspects linked to the murder of Late Hon. Justice Azuka who reportedly escaped from police custody.

According to a press statement by SP Tochukwu Ikenga, Police Public Relations Officer, the Anambra State Police Command wishes to inform the public that its operatives have successfully rearrested one Ikemefuna Ossai, a suspect in the kidnapping and gruesome murder of the late Hon. Justice Azuka, the distinguished Member representing Onitsha 1 Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly.

“This rearrest followed a painstaking and intelligence-led operation. The suspect, who had previously escaped custody, was tracked across multiple states within Nigeria and even into a neighbouring West African country. He was eventually apprehended on 7th May 2025 in Asaba, Delta State. Upon sighting the operatives, the suspect attempted to escape arrest but was swiftly subdued and sustained a gunshot wound to the leg in the process.

“The Police Command in its continued commitment to transparency and accountability, has briefed relevant stakeholders including the family of the late lawmaker and the leadership of the Anambra State House of Assembly. During the engagement, the Commissioner of Police acknowledged and expressed regret over the operational lapses that led to the suspect’s earlier escape.

“Further to this development, actionable intelligence obtained from the suspect is currently aiding ongoing operations. The Command has intensified efforts to apprehend the remaining fugitive and dismantle the criminal network responsible for this heinous crime.

“The Anambra State Police Command reiterates its unwavering resolve to bring all perpetrators to justice and ensure the safety and security of Ndi Anambra,” he said.