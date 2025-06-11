Police raid criminals hideout, arrest 27 suspect in Kaduna

By Idibia Gabriel

Kaduna State Police Command stormed criminal hideouts in Kawo area of Kaduna and arrested 27 suspected criminals, recovered dangerous weapons and hard drugs in the process, spokesman, DSP Mansir Hassan of the command has alleged in statement yesterday.

This is in line with the directive of the Commissioner of Police to identify, flush out and dismantle criminal elements threatening the peace in some designated areas, the Command has conducted a series of raiding in a joint operation with the military, DSS, Kadgis and the vigilante within Kawo area and its surroundings, leading to the arrest of numerous suspects and the recovery of dangerous weapons.

It added that “On 8th June, 2025, at about 2030hrs, a joint tactical operation was launched in the nooks and crannies of Kawo and neighbouring areas. This operation led to the arrest of 27 suspects, and a significant cache of dangerous weapons was recovered from them”.

Exhibits recovered during the operation include: Knives, Axes, Cutlasses and a Large quantities of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and other hard drugs.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Rabiu Muhammad, has reiterated the Command’s unwavering commitment in maintaining law and order across the state.

“He emphasized that Kaduna remains a peaceful state, and the Police will not allow miscreants or criminally minded individuals to destabilize the peace.

“He also stated that, anyone with intentions to cause violence or disrupt public order is strongly advised to desist or vacate the state, as the Police will continue to clamp down on miscreants and give them no breathing space within the State.

Main while, early morning radio program “Oga driver” Tuesday described the crimes situation in kawo area of kaduna north metropolis as dangerous and deadly, warning that movement including going in and out of residents were becoming impossible without attacked.