Police partner Igbo youths on peace, commend conduct of Anambra youths on zero violent day of May 30th

By Our Reporter

The Commissioner of Police CP Ikioye Orutugu fwc MNIPS PhD today 31st May 2025 received some Igbo Youth Stakeholders in his Office at the Anambra State Police Command Headquarters Awka.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer Anambra State Command, SP Tochukwku Ikenga, the visit was aimed at collaborating on the Command’s advocacy to promote peace and enhance public safety and order, highlighting the importance of collective efforts and synergy in ensuring a secured environment for all.

The CP commended the Anambra Youths for the maturity they displayed on 30th May which heralded a zero-violent day, given the threats by the Common enemies of the State.

In their response, the leader of the delegation, Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu thanked the CP and pledged greater cooperation and support to the Command and other Security agencies in the State. He also hinted the Command of the proposed Igbo Youth Stakeholders Convention to be held in the State to brainstorm on general issues concerning the Southeast, most especially security.

On behalf of other Security Agencies to receive the delegates with the *CP* was the Anambra State Director of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), *Mr Daniel Onyishi*, who encouraged the Youth body to be of good conduct during the Convention and wished them meaningful deliberations during the Event. He also reiterated the commitment of all the Security agencies in the fight against any form of crime and urged the Youth Stakeholders to join voices in condemning any act that threatens our national peace in the State.

In attendance include: Mazi Ikechukwu Oji Chairman, Igbo Youth Leaders/Stakeholders Convention 2025/Asst National Publicity Secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Mazi Uzoh Ifeanyi C – Nigeria/African Regional Representative- United Nations SDG Youth, Abuja, Mazi Odozi Nwodozi- Former President Ohanaeze Ndigbo FCT.

Others are former National Vice President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Media Consultant by profession, Mazi Oscar David Kalu- Member Board of Trustees National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Sir Ambrose Obioha Former Director of Sports NANS, Comrade Ogbonnia Wenceslaus Asstistant National Leader Ohanaeze Youth worldwide and Hon Mbanusi Emmanuel, PhD- Member National Advisory Council (NYCN).