Police parade 45-year-old suspected ritualist with fresh human head in Ibadan

BY STEPHEN GBADAMOSI

The Oyo State Police command, at the weekend, paraded a 45-year-old suspected ritualist, Hassan Kolawole, with a fresh human head in Ibadan, the state capital.

Kolawole was paraded at the command’s headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan, alongside nine others who were arrested for various crimes at different locations within the state.

They were paraded by the state Commissioner of Police, Adebola Hamzat, through the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Adewale Osifeso.

Items found in their possessions included the fresh human head, hands and one HP laptop.

He said the suspected ritualist was arrested at Ogbere-ti-o-ya in Ona Ara Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking with journalists, the suspect confessed to the crime, adding that the fresh human head and two hands found in his possession were for ritual purposes, as a result of financial difficulty he was passing through.

“I have one wife and two children and things are very hard for me in taking good care of them. I met one Waheed, who is also an Islamic cleric at a Maolud. We discussed about it and he told me that he knew how to do money ritual that would require the use of human parts.

“I told him that I didn’t know how to get the human parts and he promised to get it for me. He later brought the human parts to me at Amunloko where we met early in the morning and I kept it in my office where I used to attend to people who needed spiritual assistance.

“The police came to search my office on the day Waheed gave me the fresh head and two hands. The person is now at large,” he said.

The other nine suspects who were also paraded for various crimes ranging from murder, kidnapping, cultism and theft were at different locations in the state.

Items recovered as exhibits, according to the police, included one Boxer Bajaj motorcycle with Registration Number NRK 754 QW, improvised guns, dual-faced axe, one laptop, one human head, two human hands and 17 wraps of weed (Indian Hemp) and 53 wraps of Colorado drug.

