Police opens up on alleged bombs planted in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Saturday debunked reports that bombs have been planted across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that controversial social media personality, Kemi Olunloyo, had issued a supposed red alert to Abuja residents as regards some explosives allegedly hidden in strategic locations.

She raised the alarm via tweets while claiming that she was informed by a colleague attached to the United States Department of State, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

Reacting, the police described it as complete fake news.

In a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (PRO), Muyiwa Adejobi, the police said: “It’s surprising and disheartening to read in the news and on social media that bombs are being planted in every area of the FCT, even from some individuals who are presumed to be peace ambassadors and patriotic agents of national unity in Nigeria.”

The police, therefore, asked the public to disregard the rumours and go about their lawful affairs, as security agents are up to their task in Abuja.

