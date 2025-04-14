Police neutralize kidnap gang, recover arms in Delta

By Agency Report

The Delta state Police Command has successfully neutralized deadly kidnap gang responsible for multiple murders and abduction in the region, recovering three AK-47 rifles.

The gang had recently kidnapped a realtor identified as, Esther Ojoh, who was tragically murdered the following day, and had equally murdered an unidentified man, abducting his wife and two children, and also kidnapped a medical doctor, demanding and collecting a ransom of ₦15 million for his release.

According to investigations, the gang leader operates a legitimate business in Onitsha, using it as a guise for his criminal operations.

In a statement by Edafe Bright, four of the suspected kidnappers, have been killed and three AK-47 rifles recovered.

He wrote: “They kidnapped a realtor, Miss Esther Ojoh, and murdered her the next day. They murdered another man and kidnapped his wife and two children. They also kidnapped a medical doctor and collected a ransom of #15,000,000.

The funniest part is that the gang leader operates a normal business in Onitsha aside from his kidnapping business. Now, they are no more when our men of the CP Special Assignment team engaged them. Four of them died, and three AK-47 rifles were recovered. May the souls of those they have murdered rest in peace, but for their own, na God go decide that one.”