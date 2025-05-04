Police nab 3 suspects, recover firearms in A’Ibom

The Police Command in Akwa Ibom says it has apprehended three suspected armed robbers and cultists, who have been allegedly terrorising residents of Calabar – Itu road axis and recovered firearms.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer Timfon John, in Uyo on Saturday.

“Following credible intelligence regarding an impending cult clash along the Calabar-Itu Road, the command swiftly deployed intelligence and surveillance teams to preempt any violence.

“The intelligence report noted that two notorious gang leaders, who have been terrorising the Calabar-Itu axis, were lodging at a guest house in Ntak Inyang.

“On May 1, at approximately 0500 hours, surveillance teams, acting on precise information, raided the identified hideout.

“The operation resulted in the arrest of two male suspects identified as; Joseph Edet of Akon Itam and Ekon Isaiah of Ibiaku Uruan, who were confirmed to be members of the Kuklux Klan secret cult.

“A female companion, Esther Otobong Edem, was also apprehended at the scene of the raid,” John said.

The police spokesperson said that the operatives during the operation recovered one locally made pistol, one battle axe and one hammer.

Other items recovered were a bottle containing a liquid substance suspected to be a charm, two torch lights, two mobile handsets, and a black bag containing various items.

The PPRO said that investigation into the matter was currently underway and the suspects would be charged to court as soon as it was concluded.(NAN).