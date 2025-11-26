Police Halt Egungun Festival in Lagos Community Amid Fears of Public Disorder

The Lagos State Police Command has suspended the Egungun festival in the Oregun area of the state, citing concerns over potential public disorder.

According to a report by Punch Newspapers, the police took the preventive measure to avert a breakdown of law and order in the community.

This action follows the arrest of twelve suspects who were allegedly circulating posters and social media messages warning residents to restrict their movement during the festival.

The police noted that such unauthorized restrictions on public movement infringe on the fundamental rights of citizens and could lead to chaos.

This is not the first time the police have intervened in masquerade activities in the state. In September 2025, the command announced restrictions on the Egungun festival, limiting processions to designated outing points and venues to prevent clashes between rival groups and damage to property.

The command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, had previously emphasized that public processions and street marches were prohibited to ensure the safety of lives and property, warning that violators would face the full weight of the law.

Residents have been urged to go about their lawful duties without fear, as security agencies remain vigilant to maintain peace in the area.