Police give update on murdered Enugu governorship aspirant

The Nigeria Police Force has announced its intention to investigate the circumstances surrounding the reported murder of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship aspirant, Mr Dons Udeh.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that the announcement was made by Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, in a statement released on Thursday.

According to the statement, the Commissioner of Police has directed relevant departments to investigate the matter and unravel the cause of Udeh’s death.

The police disclosed that preliminary investigations suggest that Udeh’s body was found lifeless and decomposing in a bush at 9th Mile Bypass in Udi Local Government Area on April 25 at around 11:00 am.

DSP Ndukwe noted that the body showed signs of violence, strongly indicating that Udeh was murdered.

The incident comes on the heels of Udeh’s disappearance on April 22, after he reportedly left his Enugu City home in a white Toyota Highlander jeep with the registration number ENU 800 NX, heading to an unknown destination.