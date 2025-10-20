Police fire teargas, arrest protesters at #FreeNnamdiKanuNow rally in Abuja

The Nigerian police on Monday fired teargas at #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protesters and commuters around the Central Business District (CBD) in Abuja at about 8 a.m., dispersing the crowd.

Police officers also blocked access roads leading to key locations, including the National Assembly, Federal Secretariat, and Eagle Square, forcing many commuters to trek long distances to their destinations, Premium Times reported.

A convoy of police, civil defence, and military vehicles was seen patrolling the Wuse-Berger axis of the city.

The protesters, led by Omoyele Sowore, later moved away from the Transcorp Hilton Hotel area, where the rally began, although a few demonstrators were still spotted nearby.

Normalcy gradually returned to the city as traffic gridlocks eased around the city centre.

Sowore alleged that the police had arrested several protesters, including Nnamdi Kanu’s brother and his lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor.

“The @PoliceNG team deployed to brutalise #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protesters arrested Nnamdi Kanu’s brother, and his lawyer, @AloyEjimakor, as well as innocent bystanders. They were beaten and taken to the FCT command. The police must release them immediately!” he wrote on X.

Ejimakor, a member of Kanu’s legal team, also confirmed his arrest on X on Monday.

The protest, organised by Sowore — the African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate in the last general election — was aimed at demanding the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who has been in State Security Service (SSS) custody since 2021.

Kanu is currently facing terrorism charges at the Federal High Court, Abuja over his separatist activities.

The demonstration disrupted business and vehicular movement across the Central Area, as police patrol teams stopped vehicles and diverted traffic. Roads leading to the courts and the Three Arms Zone were deserted as early as 8 a.m. after officers sealed off access.