Police enforce Tinubu’s directive, withdraw officers from VIPs

The Special Protection Unit (SPU) has begun withdrawing police officers assigned to VIP escort and beat duties across the country, implementing President Bola Tinubu’s order issued on November 23, 2025.

Daily Times has reported that the nationwide recall is part of a broader effort to redeploy personnel to communities struggling with worsening insecurity and insufficient police presence.

In Lagos, the directive was communicated in a memo signed by Neji Veronica, Commanding Officer of SPU Base 16, instructing all officers posted to VIPs and beats to return to base before the close of business on November 24.

The presidency, which shared the memo on Tuesday, said the instruction takes immediate effect and must be strictly followed.

“Sequel to the directive of Mr President and C-in-C of the armed forces on the withdrawal of Police personnel attached to VIPs, the Commanding Officer directs with immediate effect the withdrawal of all personnel of SPU Base 16 attached to VIPs/Beats across the federation back to Base.

“You are all warned to report back before the end of today Monday, 24/11/2025 and all to attend the Lecture Parade tomorrow. Attendance shall be taken from the nominal roll.

“This is for your information and strict compliance,” Veronica stated.

The presidency said the police must shift manpower to areas where security personnel are desperately lacking. Many rural regions operate with only a handful of officers, leaving them unable to deter or respond effectively to attacks.

Under Tinubu’s directive, VIP protection duties will now be handled by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). Individuals requiring armed escorts are expected to request them from the corps rather than the police.

The president has also approved the recruitment of 30,000 additional police officers to strengthen security nationwide. Federal officials are working with state governments to upgrade training facilities in preparation for the expanded workforce.

Tinubu’s decision follows a deadly series of coordinated terrorist attacks across Kebbi, Kwara, and Niger states in the week ending November 22. Armed groups carried out multiple raids on remote communities, overwhelming local defences and exposing gaps in national security coverage.

The government says the withdrawal from VIP duties marks a necessary shift toward reinforcing vulnerable communities and addressing long-standing manpower deficits within the police force.